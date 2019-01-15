March 2, 1922—January 6, 2019
BURLEY– Having finished his earthly journey at the age of 96, Derald Lorenzo Green returned home to his loving Father in Heaven on Sunday, January 6, 2019, due to causes incident of old age.
Derald was born March 2, 1922, in Paul, Idaho, to George Davis Green and Hannah Selma Nielsen. He attended elementary and high school in Paul. He was drafted in the United States Army twice. On November 9, 1945, he married Marie Blacker of Rupert in the Logan Utah Temple. To this union came four sons and two daughters, and the family lived on a farm in the Emerson area, of Paul. He worked as a farmer, and was the mailman for the US Postal Service on Route 2, in Paul, for about 30 years. They later moved to Burley.
He was an accomplished musician, playing the saxophone in the big bands throughout the Magic Valley. He loved music and taught his children to appreciate it. All his children learned to play a musical instrument.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was very faithful in his church callings, which included being a member of the bishopric, the stake Sunday school president, stake missionary, and a temple worker in the Boise Idaho Temple. He was also involved in music in the church, serving as ward chorister and choir director.
He is survived by four of his children: Robert (Becky) Green, Diana (Larry) Haggerty, David (Elaine) Green, and Donna (David) Jex; 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Verl (Marge) Green and Lucy Jensen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; and two sons, Stephen and Wayne.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with military rites performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.