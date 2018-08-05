Obituary: Derald Boyd Glenn

October 21, 1936—July 31, 2018
Derald Boyd Glenn, age 81, resident of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, due to Lewy body dementia. Derald was born on October 21, 1936, in Kimberly, Idaho, to Jerald Wesley and Velma (Tyler) Glenn. He was born in the home where he spent his childhood and later raised his family. Derald started driving tractor at around nine years old and cars at 12 – something he loved his entire life. He began singing bass in a men’s choir with his dad at age 12 and started playing the oboe in seventh grade. This began his life-long love of music.
In high school, Derald was very involved in the Future Farmers of America and was the first person in Kimberly to receive the State Farmer Award. He attended the national FFA convention for two years and played in the national FFA band. After graduating from high school in 1954, Derald attended the University of Idaho on an agricultural scholarship where he majored in agriculture and then music education. He sang with the U of I Vandaleers and played oboe in the University Band and University Orchestra.
Derald met Lois Taylor during their freshman year of college, and they were married on June 15, 1955, in the Idaho Falls temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lois told Derald that she’d always wanted to have twelve children, and he said, “Why not?” They went on to have ten children over the next 23 years.
Derald decided teaching was not for him, so they moved to Seattle where he worked for Boeing for two years. In 1958, they moved back to Kimberly where Derald farmed with his dad. He farmed until he retired in 1998, and his son, Kevin, farmed with him. Derald was well-known in the Magic Valley as an exceptional farmer.
Derald played the oboe with the Magic Valley Symphony and sang with the Magic Valley Chorale for many years. He served on the Kimberly school board and was very involved in the building of the new high school. He was in the Lion’s Club and served on the planning and zoning board in Kimberly. He was active in the Wheat Growers Association and the Contract Bean Growers Association. After retirement, Derald loved volunteering at his grandchildren’s elementary schools and at the hospital in Twin Falls and Brigham City. Derald and Lois moved to Brigham City, Utah, in 2005, to be closer to family.
Derald was an active, faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life. He served in various music callings over the years. He also served on the high council for several years and supervised the stake church farm as part of that calling. Derald and Lois served an LDS mission in Tampa, Florida.
Derald loved to travel and be in nature. He also loved to dance, and he was a fierce racquetball player. He was known for singing at funerals, daddy-daughter parties, and his children’s weddings. He leaves his love and legacy of music, humor, and hard work with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Derald was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lois Taylor Glenn; his siblings: Moena (Van) Stonehocker, Patricia Miller, and Don (Marie) Glenn; his children: Debra (Tony) Braswell, Kevin (Gaylene) Glenn, Cherise (Michael) Dodson, Loriann (Heath) Johnson, Janeil (Jim) Stewart, Maria (Darren) Bauer, Melanie (Kyle) Jensen, Nesha (Tyler) Woodhouse, Karen Glenn, and Jason (Kierstin) Glenn; 49 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and extended family. Derald was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will include a viewing on Friday, August 10, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., a second viewing on Saturday, August 11, from 9:30-10:45 a.m., and the funeral on Saturday, August 11, at 11:00 a.m. All three services will be held at the LDS church building in Kimberly located at 222 Birch Street South. Graveside services will be at the Twin Falls Cemetery on Saturday, August 11, at 1:30 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkerobits.com
