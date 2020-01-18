April 16, 1945 – January 8, 2020
Denny Boer went to heaven singing on Jan. 8, 2020. He was born to Adrian Kenneth Boer and Julia Darlene (DeBoer) in Artesia, CA. Denny was born to be a cowboy from the very beginning. He enjoyed riding his horse to Knotts Berry Farm after milking on the family dairy. Denny remained a dairyman and a cowboy, both of which he loved, for the remainder of his life. Denny also loved his country and served in the Marine Corps Reserves while he continued to work in the family business. Denny married Linda Brooks Boer and parented 3 beautiful children, Kurt (Angela LaMar) Boer, Kevin (Cindy) Boer and Rachel (Daunty) Trager who blessed him with 6 grandchildren, Kurtis Logan & Kailey Nicole Boer, Kennly John Nielsen Boer & Kaden Isaac Nielsen Boer, and Julianna Brooke & Elisabeth Grace Trager.
The family relocated the business to Chino, CA and they formed a partnership with Adrian Sr., Adrian Jr. and Denny called K & W Dairy. Denny later moved to Jerome where he started Dennis Boer Dairy. Being a true cowboy, he formed a partnership called Dutch Masters III with his lifelong friend from kindergarten, A. James Streelman, better known as “Doc” along with others. They worked with the renowned trainer Bob Baffert. The partnership was inducted into the Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and owned many champion horses with the names such as Higher Fire, Thirty Slews, Meteoric and Holland Ease.
Denny was known for his generosity, friendliness and being a straight shooter. He found his love for singing and the Lord in church hymns at a young age. In his later years, he took up karaoke with the love of his life, Gloria Slegers. She loved and cared for him while he was fighting stage four lung cancer. Denny is survived by two sisters who he loved and adored, Sharon (John) Haagsma and Pat (Boer) Jones; and a brother he loved and looked up to, Adrian (Linda) Boer.
You have free articles remaining.
A Celebration of Denny’s Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls, Idaho. A reception will follow at the Jerome Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice Visions www.hospicevisions.org and/or National Network of Youth Ministries www.nnym.org/kevinboer.
HAPPY TRAILS IN HEAVEN COWBOY, UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Denny’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.