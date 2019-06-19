August 28, 1937—June 16, 2019
BURLEY – Dennis Rex Evans, an 81 year old resident of Burley passed away at his home surrounded by his family, Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Dennis was born August 28, 1937, in Preston, Idaho to Paul Rex Evans and Helen Mary Nisson. He grew up in Pocatello, where he had a paper route from the time he was a small boy until he left for college. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a bachelor’s followed by a master’s degree in Chemical Engineering. On July 7, 1961, he married Valora Bailey in the Idaho Falls Temple. The happy couple then moved to Iowa were Dennis earned a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Iowa State University. A job with DuPont Chemical brought them to Delaware, where their first child, Lora Lee, was born.
In 1967, Dennis and his small family moved to Idaho Falls, to begin a career with INEL (now INL) as a chemical engineer and supervisor. It was there where their other children, Charles, Jennifer and Sally were born. Dennis taught Thermodynamics and Nuclear Plant Design classes for University of Idaho and Idaho State University, and then retired from INEL after more than 30 years’ employment.
Dennis was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many different callings. From 1999-2000, Dennis and Valora served a mission in the Washington D.C. South Mission where he oversaw the mission vehicles. His faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ never waned, evidenced by regular scripture reading with his beloved Valora until his final days.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Valora (Bailey) Evans; his brother, Ronald Ray Evans; his children, Lora Lee Mauer, Charles Rex (Elissa) Evans, Jennifer Sue (Eric) Price, and Sally Ann Lusk; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Renee Helen Bench; and a brother, Paul Dale Evans.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave, in Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery.
Friends and supporters may call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. preceding the service at the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.