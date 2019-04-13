{{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Mark Bergener

September 30, 1946 - April 12, 2019

OAKLEY–Dennis Mark Bergener, a 72-year-old recent-resident of Kimberly and formerly of Oakley, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home in Kimberly, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Dad was born September 30, 1946 to Milford & Donna Bergener. He grew up in Oakley with his five brothers. After graduating from Oakley High School in 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his county in the Vietnam War.

He met his sweetheart, Louise, at family home evening and proposed to her five days later. They married in the Manti Temple on August 9, 1974.

Dad is survived by his sweetheart, Louise; and their three amazing daughters, Donette (Tony) Piccinetti, Mitzi Jo (Duston) Thompson, Kristina (Ken) Wiesmore; and six wonderful grandchildren that he loved to spoil. Dad was preceded in death by his parents, Milford & Donna; and brothers, Ray, Larry, and Norman.

The funeral will be held at noon, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Oakley Stake Center, located at 355 North Center St., with Bishop Wayne Lind officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.

Following the service, the interment will be held at the Marion Cemetery with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Special thanks to Dr. Joseph Waters for his love and care of our dad.

Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

