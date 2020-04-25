Obituary: Dennis Manning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dennis Manning

BURLEY – Dennis Kay Manning, currently of Mesa, Arizona, and formerly of Burley, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

Dennis was born and raised in Springdale, Idaho, and spent most of his adult life in Burley. As a young man he worked on his family farm. He graduated from Burley High School in 1970. He then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the England London East Mission, where he met his future wife.

Shortly after his mission he was married to Janet Rae Warnick of American Fork, Utah. They raised five children with Dennis working at the Amalgamated Sugar Factory in Paul for 30-plus years. Dennis also worked as a handyman and ran a side business installing and repairing lawn sprinkler systems.

Dennis was always looking for ways to serve and help others any way that he could. Often this was done by providing handyman or electrician services for family, friends, neighbors, or people in need. His visits to his children usually included Daddy-Do lists with small projects around the house. He loved camping, fishing, collecting cufflinks, and most importantly, spending time with his family.