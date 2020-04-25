Obituary: Dennis Manning

Dennis Manning
BURLEY – Dennis Kay Manning, currently of Mesa, Arizona, and formerly of Burley, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Dennis was born and raised in Springdale, Idaho, and spent most of his adult life in Burley. As a young man he worked on his family farm. He graduated from Burley High School in 1970. He then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the England London East Mission, where he met his future wife.
Shortly after his mission he was married to Janet Rae Warnick of American Fork, Utah. They raised five children with Dennis working at the Amalgamated Sugar Factory in Paul for 30-plus years. Dennis also worked as a handyman and ran a side business installing and repairing lawn sprinkler systems.
Dennis was always looking for ways to serve and help others any way that he could. Often this was done by providing handyman or electrician services for family, friends, neighbors, or people in need. His visits to his children usually included Daddy-Do lists with small projects around the house. He loved camping, fishing, collecting cufflinks, and most importantly, spending time with his family.
Dennis remained an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life, serving in many capacities. During retirement he and his wife served multiple church service missions in Florida, Utah, Texas, California, and then back to England, where they had met 40 years earlier.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Dean Leroy Manning; his son, Michael Levi Manning; his father and mother-in-law, Fred and Mary Warnick; and his sister-in-law, Deborah Manning. He is survived by his wife, Janet Warnick Manning; his children, Richard (Rebecca), James (Jill), Melinda (Robert) Wilkinson, Thomas (Barbara), and Scott (Brittany); 17 grandchildren; his mother, L. Carol Christensen Manning; and his siblings, Roger, Karen (Gene) Hines, Randy (Marianne), Lynn (Hollie), Danene (Bart) Beck, and Karlene (Scott) Bowden.
A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a viewing is allowed as long as only one person, or members of the same household, enter the viewing room at a time. The funeral home will assist in guiding those wishing to attend the visitation.
A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. Compliance with social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, please gift donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.