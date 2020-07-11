Obituary: Dennis Lee Clark

Dennis also played a pivotal role in the development and expansion of the aquaculture industry in the Magic Valley. In the early 1970’s, he worked with local trout processors to provide weekly transport of refrigerated product into the Los Angeles marketplace. This quickly grew to twice weekly, then expanded to the San Francisco Bay area and later to the East Coast. At the same time, they added service to the Salt Lake City airport. His commitment to working through challenges brought on by growth and changes in these marketplaces allowed “the Trout Capital of America” to strengthen and solidify its position over nearly five decades.

Dennis’ passion for trucks was eclipsed only by his love for cars. Throughout his high school years and into the 1960’s, Dennis built and drag raced cars with others in the area. The Syndicate, as they came to be known, spent many a late weekend evening cruising Main and selecting rural roads on which to challenge one another. His 1932 Ford Coupe was often the bane of other racers throughout Southern Idaho.