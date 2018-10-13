December 5, 1946 – September 19, 2018
Dennis L Ricketts passed away peacefully on September 19, 2018 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He is survived by two children, Dion (Elizabeth) Ricketts and Brandon (Annedrea) Ricketts, five grandchildren, Katherine, Levi, Heidi, Nathan and Joshua along with two brothers Keith (Jan) Ricketts and Don (Eda) Ricketts and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Clair and Virginia Ricketts. Dennis graduated from Jerome High School in 1965 and was active in wrestling, the Future Farmers of America and Boy Scouts. He attended the University of Idaho and was a member of the Epsilon Gamma Chapter of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and was a part of the U of I’s meats judging team; meats were always a passion of his. He was later an assistant manager at Rauthous Pizza in Moscow, worked for many years at Rosauers and Ridley’s as a meat cutter and as a bartender at the Corner Club in Moscow, as well as serving as an EMT with the Moscow Fire Department. His many interests included hunting pheasants and rabbits on the family farm, fishing, and both golf and bowling in which he won many awards including a Hole in One. His heart was with his family and he was always asking what he could do to help. He will be missed greatly.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 3080 Highway 8, Moscow, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.