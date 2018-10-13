Try 1 month for 99¢

December 5, 1946 – September 19, 2018

Dennis L Ricketts passed away peacefully on September 19, 2018 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He is survived by two children, Dion (Elizabeth) Ricketts and Brandon (Annedrea) Ricketts, five grandchildren, Katherine, Levi, Heidi, Nathan and Joshua along with two brothers Keith (Jan) Ricketts and Don (Eda) Ricketts and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Clair and Virginia Ricketts. Dennis graduated from Jerome High School in 1965 and was active in wrestling, the Future Farmers of America and Boy Scouts. He attended the University of Idaho and was a member of the Epsilon Gamma Chapter of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and was a part of the U of I’s meats judging team; meats were always a passion of his. He was later an assistant manager at Rauthous Pizza in Moscow, worked for many years at Rosauers and Ridley’s as a meat cutter and as a bartender at the Corner Club in Moscow, as well as serving as an EMT with the Moscow Fire Department. His many interests included hunting pheasants and rabbits on the family farm, fishing, and both golf and bowling in which he won many awards including a Hole in One. His heart was with his family and he was always asking what he could do to help. He will be missed greatly.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 3080 Highway 8, Moscow, Idaho.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Dennis L Ricketts
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments