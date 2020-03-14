Obituary: Dennis Hamilton

July 4, 1950- January 31, 2020

Dennis Ray Hamilton passed peacefully into the arms of our Loving Heavenly Father, January 31, 2020 in his home.

Dennis was born July 4, 1950 in Portland Oregon to Erlene and Everett Hamilton. He was blessed to have one older brother, Howard Hamilton and one younger sister Brenda Goold. He was also blessed with a sweet step sister Carol Bateman.

Dennis was sealed for time and all eternity to the love of his life, Michele Hamilton in Los Angeles Temple, August 1, 1975. Together they raised three amazing kids Jessica, Price, and Tim. He enjoyed his calling as a grandpa to 11 beautiful grandchildren and cherished every visit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dennis had a gift and talent for photography. He loved to capture important family moments and helping others to recognize their worth.

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he served in many capacities and had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.