Obituary: Dennis Hamilton

July 4, 1950- January 31, 2020
Dennis Ray Hamilton passed peacefully into the arms of our Loving Heavenly Father, January 31, 2020 in his home.
Dennis was born July 4, 1950 in Portland Oregon to Erlene and Everett Hamilton. He was blessed to have one older brother, Howard Hamilton and one younger sister Brenda Goold. He was also blessed with a sweet step sister Carol Bateman.
Dennis was sealed for time and all eternity to the love of his life, Michele Hamilton in Los Angeles Temple, August 1, 1975. Together they raised three amazing kids Jessica, Price, and Tim. He enjoyed his calling as a grandpa to 11 beautiful grandchildren and cherished every visit.
Dennis had a gift and talent for photography. He loved to capture important family moments and helping others to recognize their worth.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he served in many capacities and had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Though he found himself in the grey fog associated with Alzheimer’s in his last days, he never lost his sense of humor or the twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes. His courageous battle with this terrible disease has inspired each of us and those who were near him to be aware of others and show kindness to one and all.
Please join us on March 17, 2020 for a celebration of Dennis’s extraordinary life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LDS meeting house on Elizabeth Street (2680 Elizabeth Blvd) in Twin Falls, Idaho.
This is an informal affair but we would be happy to share memories, smiles and the joy of his life with one and all.
