March 31, 1955 – April 24, 2019
Dennis “Little Goob” Newlan, 64, of Jerome passed away April 24, 2019.
He was born March 31, 1955 in Jerome, Idaho to Melvin and Jean Newlan. Dennis graduated from Jerome High School in 1973. He was active in high school tennis and was a State champion.
Dennis worked in various places in the Magic Valley before retiring. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Jerome, and a 40-year member of the Appleton Grange.
Dennis was an avid fisherman, tying his own flies, and enjoyed softball and tennis. He had a passion for bowling, attending many state tournaments. He was especially proud of his one-time achievement of bowling a 300.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father and one brother.
He is survived by his mother, Jean; brother, Olna (Vicki) Newlan; brother, Terry (Jeannie) Newlan; longtime friend, Debi Vinyard; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Dennis’ Life will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 279 E Ave B, Jerome, Idaho.In lieu of flowers the family requests monetary donations be made to Olna Newlan.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dennis’ memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.