Denise Lynne Peterson
February 8, 1961 – August 19, 2019
Denise Lynne (Ellington) Peterson, age 58, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in Jerome, Idaho. She was born on Feb. 8, 1961, in Raleigh, North Carolina to Nick and Sally Carolyn (Drumwright) Ellington.
She moved to Idaho in 1985. She had her high school diploma and was a certified nursing assistant. She married Callie Eugene Peterson and had three beautiful children. She had an indescribable love for her children and grandchildren. She loved to camp, write poetry, color, and paint. She was able to write a poem in a matter of minutes. Her favorite place to camp was in Pine, Idaho.
She is survived by her daughter, Shauna Peterson; son, Curtis (Amber) Peterson; son, Callie Ross (Kayla) Peterson; and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Estelle Smith; her parents, Nick and Sally Carolyn Ellington; and her brother, Daniel Wilkins.
She will truly be missed, and her family appreciates the support in this difficult time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Denise's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
