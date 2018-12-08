January 17, 1938—December 6, 2018
Delwyn Schmeckpeper passed away unexpectedly at his home, December 6, 2018.
Delwyn Harlyn Roehe Schmeckpeper was born January 17, 1938 in Madison County, Nebraska to Harlyn and Florence (Roehe) Schmeckpeper.
Delwyn moved with his family to Buhl, Idaho in 1948. He remained a life time resident of Buhl.
Delwyn served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958.
Delwyn married Lora Lue Parksion on December 17, 1960. They were blessed with two children, Michael Len and Neva LaRue.
Delwyn’s career was in commercial refrigeration, primarily with Scott’s Refrigeration and Fixture Source Refrigeration.
Delwyn is survived by his wife Lora, children Mike Schmeckpeper and Neva Schmeckpeper (Danny Tucker), two grandchildren, Jebidiah Schmeckpeper and Sierra Schmeckpeper, one brother, Merlyn Schmeckpeper, two sisters, Marlyce (Raymond) Owen and Cheryl (Gary) Phillips and numerous nieces and nephews.
Delwyn was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Cary Blane Schmeckpeper.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 10, 2018 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1128 Poplar Ave. in Buhl, Idaho. Military honors by the Magic Valley Honor Guard and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl, Idaho.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Delwyn’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
