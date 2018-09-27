April 17, 1930 – September 24, 2018
Deloris Robinson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday evening, September 24th, 2018. She was 88 years of age.
Barbara Deloris Knight was born in Gooding, Idaho on April 17, 1930, at the home of Mattie Cordelia and Myron Reed Knight. She was the youngest of six siblings: Luciel Afton Knight, Phyllis Afton Knight, Myron Reed Knight Jr., Dale Wilbur Knight, Gordon Kurtz Knight.
Music was Deloris’s great love. By the age of twelve she sang in the Gooding Methodist Church choir and also played the piano and the organ. Deloris graduated from Gooding High School, and was awarded a scholarship to attend the School of Music at the University of Idaho as an organ player. After graduating with a B.A. degree in Elementary Education, with a minor in music, Deloris was offered a job teaching in a Portland, Oregon elementary school. At the Portland, Oregon Methodist Church, while practicing the organ, Charles Frederick Cheslik walked in and began to sing along. They were soon married, and moved to Eureka, CA., where their first and second sons were born: Charles Frederick Cheslik and David Reed Cheslik. Later, Deloris and Charles moved to Los Angeles, CA where their third son was born, Mark Cheslik. They then moved to Gooding, Idaho where their only daughter was born; Belinda Dee Cheslik.
In Gooding, Deloris returned to the Gooding Methodist Church where she continued to play the organ and piano and where she also met Edward W. Reay, the Superintendent of the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind. Mr. Reay was so impressed with her musical ability that he hired her to teach music to the blind students. In Gooding, Deloris married Henry James Robinson and their only son, Bradley James Robinson, was born in Gooding in 1966.
Deloris was preceded in death by her son Bradley Robinson, her son Fred Cheslik, and her husband of 48 years, Henry James Robinson. Deloris is survived by David Reed Cheslik (Tami), Mark Cheslik (Debra A.), and her daughter, Belinda Schumacher (Craig), grandchildren Melissa Ann Jarvis, Eric Reed Cheslik, Lyndsey Lee Cheslik, Heather Rose Meuser, Crystal Brooke Schumacher, Josiah James Schumacher, Josiah Harrison Cheslik, Emily Vanessa Cheslik, Sarah Ann Cheslik; great-grandchildren (Melissa Jarvis) Aubree Ann, Bo, Jax, Pepper, (Eric Cheslik) Sahtira, Ashtyn, Zahkarrah, Zaylee, (Heather Meuser) Sienna, Krischan, Scarlet.
A viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service which will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday October 2, 2018 at the Gooding United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Gooding Elmwood Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Gooding Demaray Funeral Service. To share in the memory of Deloris please visit www.demarayfuneralservice.com
