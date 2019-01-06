Obituary: Deloris Loveland Balch

November 12, 1922—December 24, 2018
Deloris Loveland Balch, 96, died on December 24, 2018 in Layton, Utah. Services are pending at this time with a celebration of life later this summer.
Deloris was born November 12, 1922 in Rupert, Idaho to Clarence and Ada Powell Gibson. After graduation from Rupert High School she attended Albion State Normal and Idaho State University, where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Education. Deloris taught school in the Minidoka County School District in Idaho for over 34 years. In December 1944, she met and married Elmore Loveland. After Elmore was discharged from the Air Force they returned to Rupert, Idaho where they purchased a farm east of Rupert where they lived together for 43 years. After his death she moved to Boise and in 2001 married Robert Balch.
Deloris was preceded in death by her parents, Elmore Loveland and Robert Balch and four siblings: Oris Gibson, Clarence P. Gibson, Betty Johnson and Jarl Gibson. She is survived by her children: Larry (Carolyn) Loveland, Sun City, AZ and Lorraine Kelly, Kaysville, UT and her grandchildren: Ryan Kelly, Boise, ID and Kristi (Lane) Rose, Layton, UT and two great-grandchildren—Greyson Messersmith and Aydri Rose and numerous nieces and nephews.
