May 26, 1921—November 17, 2018
BURLEY – Delores Katherine Johnston, a 97-year-old resident of Burley, and formerly of Rupert, passed away Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Pomerelle Place in Burley.
Delores was born on a small farm near Cotesville, Nebraska, on May 26, 1921, to Walter and Bertha Peterson Halm. She had five siblings; all brothers. She attended a one-room country school until 1937. Encountering the Dust Bowl and The Great Depression, the family relocated to Hillsboro, Oregon in search of a more promising future. It was there that Delores graduated from Hillsboro High School.
On April 3, 1942, she married Deward Johnston in Olympia, Washington. Within a week Deward was deployed and served in the South Pacific during WWII for three years. During that time, Delores lived in Portland, Oregon and worked various jobs. After the war, Deward and Delores established their home in Cornelius, Oregon, where each of their three children were born. In 1955, they relocated to Rupert, Idaho after being selected for the Northside Homestead Act for returning veterans. After many years of hard work and dedication, they reaped the rewards of a successful and abundant farm.
In 1989, after Deward’s passing, Delores moved back to Hillsboro to help care for her mother. While there, she was a member of the First Christian Church. After her mother’s passing, she returned to Rupert.
She enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing, Bridge, bowling and cooking. She kept an enviable garden and grew beautiful flowers. Her horticultural talent continued well into her 90s.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Langlitz (Gary), Reneé Schafer (Richard); and daughter-in-law, Shari Johnston. She had six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Deward; son Ronald T; three brothers; one grandson; and one great-grandson.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens.
