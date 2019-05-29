{{featured_button_text}}

September 7, 1950—May 27, 2019

Delores (Dee) Dabney, age 68, of Twin Falls Idaho passed away on Monday May 27, 2019 of complications following a protracted battle with cancer.

Dee was born in Burlington Iowa on September 7, 1950 to Elmer and Henrietta Bergquist. She was the youngest of 5 siblings. She graduated from Notre Dame High School and married Ron Dabney on November 14th, 1970 in Burlington.

After a short time in Iowa, Ron and Dee moved their young family to Twin Falls, Idaho where she was very active in the community. Her involvement included PTA President at Morningside Elementary School, CCD Teacher at St. Edwards Catholic Church and many years helping with Babe Ruth and Legion Baseball. She was a paraprofessional at Bickel Elementary for 20 years until her retirement. During her free time, Dee enjoyed sewing for her family and participating in a quilting club over the years. She also enjoyed spending time with grandchildren by watching them dance, teaching them to sew and cheering them on during their sporting activities.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Dabney in July of 2018, her parents Elmer and Henrietta Bergquist and two brothers, Denny and Sandy Bergquist. She is survived by her brother Elmer “Dean” Bergquist (Oneida) and sister Elaine Cook. She’s also survived by her children Krista Young (Dan) of Meridian ID. and Scott Dabney (Marie) also of Meridian ID. and her four grandchildren, Madilynn Young, Allie Young, Ella Dabney and Bryce Dabney.

A memorial open house will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hemingway’s Happy Hounds in Twin Falls.Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Delores (Dee) Dabney
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments