September 27, 1924—November 27, 2019
DeLoise Juanita Wolfe Gailey, 95, of Twin Falls, passed away November 27, 2019 in Twin Falls. Idaho. She was born on September 27, 1924 in Nampa, Idaho, the daughter of Lewis and Mildred Morgenstern Smith.
She married Russell T. Wolfe in 1940, and later married George E. Gailey in 1963. Mom was a passionate bowler. She enjoyed teaching many kids (now adults) the joys of hanging out at “The Lanes”. Though the years she was very involved in the senior bowling program.
Mom worked for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare as well as the Office on Aging.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are her daughters – Billie Spencer Grubb, Nee Wolfe, and Jacqueline Bower-Yetman. In addition she leaves behind eight grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, daughter – Mary Bailey-Hall-Goldmann, sons – Russell (Tommy) Wolfe, Frank Wolfe, and Edgar Joe Gailey. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will greet friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9 – 10:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, with funeral services following at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.