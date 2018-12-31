October 15, 1936—December 29, 2018
PAUL – Delmas Vavra Beaver, an 82-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho, from a sudden and massive heart attack.
He was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Heyburn, Idaho, to Hylak V. and Adaline (Ames) Beaver. He attended school at Heyburn Elementary, Junior and Senior High School, graduating in 1954. He attended Idaho State University Vo-tech in the mechanics program. In 1955, he married his sweetheart, Jacqueline “Jackie” Slater, at the United Methodist Church in Burley. They moved to his parents’ farm in the Emerson District of Minidoka County. Their son, Gary, and daughters, Laura and Connie were born.
Delmas worked for Otha McGill and Kloepfer Concrete driving truck. He served in the United States Army National Guard for several years. He then joined his parents in their farming and cattle operation with the Beaver Machine and Cattle Co., being formed. He continued caring for the farm and cattle until this past Friday—the day he was admitted to the hospital. He would drive the neighborhood making sure the cattle were where they were supposed to be and were okay, stopping to talk to the neighbors each day. He will be missed for his happy smile and pleasant greetings by these wonderful neighbors. Later, his son, Gary, joined the operation and finally a grandson, Jesse, that has completed “the team.” They purchased additional farm ground, rented ground and continued farming the original farm, which became an “Idaho Century Ranch, established in 1904’; the criteria, “ a farm or ranch being operated by members of the same family, who homesteaded it, for more than 100 years.”
He was very proud of his family, successes in farming/ranching, community service, and helping his father start a 4-H club called Clover Club Livestock. He was joined by his wife, Jackie, when Gary got married and started his family; Gary and Bené later took over the club. Currently, grandson, Jesse, and his wife, Laura, are now the leaders of the original club. A granddaughter, Lane, is also a 4-H leader. With 4-H being very important to the family, his mother, Adaline, was a 4-H leader for more than 40 years, and his sisters, Darleen and Carleen, each being leaders at this time. Total years of service has to be in the hundreds of years. Additionally, Delmas was a member of the Idaho Cattle Association and the Rupert Elks.
He is survived by his son, Gary (Bené) Beaver; daughters, Laura (Wade) Fessenden, and Connie (Dave) Stansbury; grandchildren, Jesse (Laura) Beaver, Lane (Brad) Baker, Amber (Eric) Simons, Jarod (Monica) Fessenden, Kade (Leslee) Fessenden, and Jordan (Krista) Beaver; great-grandchildren, Allie Beaver, Griffon and twins, Cale and Boady Baker, William and Ben Fessenden, Anthony, Trinity and Zachary Fessenden, and unborn baby boy, Kaladyn Delmas Beaver; his twin sisters, Darleen (Roger) Brown and Carleen (Earl) Clayville; and by his special friend, Lavada Moore of Paul.
Delmas was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and his wife, Jackie.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Burial will be Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
The family suggests memorials be directed to the Minidoka County 4-H Association, Minidoka Joint Powers Animal Control, or Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City, Utah.
