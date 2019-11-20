Obituary: Dellyn Kay Eilers

September 18, 1941—November 17, 2019
Dellyn Kay Eilers, 78, Rupert, ID, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Legacy House of South Jordan in South Jordan, UT after an extended illness.
Dellyn was born Sept. 18, 1941 in Fullerton, Calif, the daughter of Malcolm Horace and Evalyn Rist Spencer. Dellyn graduated from Fullerton High School in 1959.
She married William Robert Zahrte on Nov. 20, 1959 in Anaheim, CA. Together they had one daughter, Deanna. On January 1, 1969, Dellyn married Richard E Babbitt in Buena, CA. They moved to Rupert, ID in 1971. Richard preceded her in death. She married Floyd Eilers on Sept. 23, 1977. Floyd preceded her in death. She resided in Rupert until her health forced her to move to Legacy Retirement House in South Jordan, UT in 2015.
Dellyn worked in the banking industry after graduating from high school, and worked for Rupert Abstract Title for many years. She retired shortly after marrying Floyd to be able to spend more time together.
Dellyn studied art in high school and was a talented artist. She especially excelled at drawing people. She was an excellent seamstress and even made her daughter’s wedding dress. Dellyn also loved to read, play the organ, and work crossword puzzles.
She was an avid genealogist and spent countless hours at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City doing research. She and Floyd traveled around the country researching ancestors.
Dellyn was a member of the Rupert United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Dan) Bierman of Sandy, UT along with step daughter Leanna (Stan) Bruns, step son John (Nanette) Eilers all of Rupert, ID and step daughter-in-law Annette Eilers of Twin Falls, ID; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her sister Marna Graham and step son Jay Eilers.
A viewing will be held at the South Jordan River Ridge Legacy Branch, 10124 S 1300 W, South Jordan on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Minidoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery in Rupert, ID.
The family wishes to thank the kind staff at Legacy House, as well as Aspire Hospice, for their tender care of Dellyn during her final days.
Dellyn was a breast cancer survivor. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
