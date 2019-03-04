Try 3 months for $3

November 20th,1937—February 26, 2019

Della Christine Mead died unexpectedly at St. Luke’s Magic Valley on February 26th, 2019 in Twin Falls Idaho at the age of 81.

Della was born on November 20,1937 in Weiser, Idaho to John Chester Harris and Christine May Lawler and was raised in Idaho City.

Della married Raven Fallin and later divorced. She later married Bill Mead.

Della was a homemaker, her over easy eggs, fried potatoes; bacon and toast were the best. The house always smelled like fresh coffee even late into the evening. Her home was always filled with grandchildren, family, and friends.

Della is survived by her children, Owen and Elizabeth Fallin, Raven and Ruth Fallin, Shannon Otton and Randy Coonce, brother Robert and Rita Harris, 14 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.

Della is preceded in death by her children, Patty Tounget, Etta Wilson, Jessie Fallin, three grandchildren, one great grandson and husband Bill Mead.

She will be greatly missed. A dinner is scheduled for March 8th at El Sombrero Restaurant in Jerome at 2:00 p.m. Friends and family are all welcome to attend and celebrate.

Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Funeral Home in Jerome, Idaho.

