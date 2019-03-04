November 20th,1937—February 26, 2019
Della Christine Mead died unexpectedly at St. Luke’s Magic Valley on February 26th, 2019 in Twin Falls Idaho at the age of 81.
Della was born on November 20,1937 in Weiser, Idaho to John Chester Harris and Christine May Lawler and was raised in Idaho City.
Della married Raven Fallin and later divorced. She later married Bill Mead.
Della was a homemaker, her over easy eggs, fried potatoes; bacon and toast were the best. The house always smelled like fresh coffee even late into the evening. Her home was always filled with grandchildren, family, and friends.
Della is survived by her children, Owen and Elizabeth Fallin, Raven and Ruth Fallin, Shannon Otton and Randy Coonce, brother Robert and Rita Harris, 14 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.
Della is preceded in death by her children, Patty Tounget, Etta Wilson, Jessie Fallin, three grandchildren, one great grandson and husband Bill Mead.
She will be greatly missed. A dinner is scheduled for March 8th at El Sombrero Restaurant in Jerome at 2:00 p.m. Friends and family are all welcome to attend and celebrate.
Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Funeral Home in Jerome, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.