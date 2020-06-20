Obituary: Delbert William (Bill) Block

Bill married Sharon LaJean Stroschein on June 24, 1967. The couple met at the University of Idaho and were now looking forward to spending many happy years together. Making those 53 years even happier, two children were born, Brian, 1970, and Rachelle, 1975; and two grandchildren, Jackson, 2014, and Stella, 2018. In 1967 Bill went to work for the California Department of Water Resources. He was actively involved in the State Aqueduct project which carries water from the Sacramento area to Southern California. At this time, he was working on the section near Bakersfield where a transfer station was being built that would pump water over the mountains into Los Angeles. After that project was complete, Bill went to work for Union Oil Company in Los Angeles and was involved in the business of shipping chemical fertilizers abroad.

Working in California was a great experience, but Bill and Sharon missed their home state and in 1972 returned to Idaho where they chose to live and raise their children. Bill was pleased to take the position of City Engineer for his hometown, Jerome; a few years later he was honored to join the firm of J-U-B Engineers in Twin Falls. Bill served as Regional Manager for many years and loved every minute of it. He and Sharon so much appreciated being back in their home State and with Idaho people. Bill appreciated working with everyone at J-U-B, and with residents of the Magic Valley, of Idaho, and of nearby states. It was just his style. Some of the significant and meaningful projects he worked on included the City of Twin Falls pressurized irrigation system, several hydroelectric projects, and the expansion of the Regional Airport during the 1980’s. As some long-time Magic Valley residents may remember, the extension of the airport’s runway made possible the visit of President Ronald Reagan aboard Air Force One in 1986. Bill was committed to his work and enjoyed mentoring young engineers. While an accomplished professional, he was truly dedicated to his family, and ultimately worked for the benefit of his loved ones. His children remember him as a kind and patient father. The family spent many happy hours together with trips to the mountains, boating, and all the other great recreational opportunities that this State offers. He was active in the community and a devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. He loved and was loyal to God, his Country, his family, and his work. He is dearly beloved and will be greatly missed. Bill is preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife Sharon, his son Brian, his daughter Rachelle and husband Eric, two grandchildren (Jackson and Stella), an aunt (Elsie), and many cousins.