Delbert ‘Lee’ Morris

September 1, 1935—April 6, 2019

BURLEY – Delbert ‘Lee’ Morris, an 83-year-old Burley resident, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his home in Burley.

Lee was born September 1, 1935, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Adelbert and Ethel Charlotte (Judd) Morris. He married Mardean Dudley May 1, 1956; their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple on March 13, 1980. Mardean preceded Lee in death in 2001. In addition to Mardean, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Morrris; his sister, June Cole; and his second wife, Karen Stevens Morris.

Lee is survived by his wife, Connie Morris; daughters, Cheryl (Andrew) Garner and Charlotte (Jay) Wilson; and sons, Marshall (Eddi) Morris, and Alan (Christi) Morris; a sister, Norma Rose; and a brother, Melvin (Doris) Morris; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson expected this summer.

Lee worked at the JR Simplot Company, and then worked for more than 25 years and retired from the City of Burley. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting and fishing.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th Street, in Burley, where friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens.

