November 27, 1960—April 30, 2019
TWIN FALLS — Deena would like to inform you all that her work here is done. She began her work on November 27, 1960 and survived this place for 58 years. On April 30, 2019, she received a call (sort of an offer you can’t refuse). She accepted and will not be returning from this endeavor. Deena requests that everyone wipe the tears from their eyes and smile. Fill your hearts with joy, as this call has lent her the opportunity to be free from pain while reuniting with many family and friends.
Deena was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Dee and June Newman. She was raised in Sugar City and Howe, ID., but attended high school in Arco, ID. Deena was a part of the Butte County High School graduating class of ‘79. Shortly thereafter, she met and later married Nelson Dean Slaymaker on February, 1980. Together they had four beautiful children to which Deena cherished. (Randy Nelson, Andrea Rose, Brittany Dee, and James Dean). Deena and Dean later divorced in 1994 but remained great friends until his passing in 2008.
Deena met her husband, Eric Saeugling, in January 2000. It took a year before Deena agreed to a date with him but it was worth the wait for both. They married in August of 2001 and have been inseparable since.
Deena had a love affair with her fuzzy blankets, A&E criminal television shows, and butter. Not necessarily in that order. She did not care for Idaho Power and towels folded incorrectly (which was any way other than her way). She had her quirks however as her family and friends, we never questioned her love for us, the gospel, and her pet chickens. Not necessarily in that order. Deena was passionate about several things. For instance, she loved to sing, read, and was always expanding her education. Deena’s love of singing and beautiful voice was noticed by many. She was often asked to sing at celebrations. Her strong thirst for knowledge led her to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, completion of her CNA, and certification as a Behavioral Specialist. Deena enjoyed reading, whether it was a mystery novel in bed at night or a children’s book to the grandchild on her lap, she seemed to always have a book in her hands. Deena often bragged about her 8 grandchildren. She welcomed every opportunity to cuddle and sing to them. She was fortunate in life to have five best friends, her sisters, (Sheila, Jolene, Clara, Jennie, & Pennie). Not a day passed that she didn’t speak to at least one of them. When all six girls reunited several times a year, Oh... help us all! No husband nor child was safe from the giggling teasing of the ole’ biddies. They laughed (at our expense) till they cried. Most truly a beautiful thing to witness was the strong bond they shared and their love so great.
Deena’s children not only consisted of her four biological but also included several that she took under her wing and loved as if they were her own (Kelsey Stanger, Justin Wallis, Brandy Hill, Dan & Lucy Thieman, Jhovan Ellinger). Suffice it to say, Deena’s greatest love in life was family.
Deena was preceded in death by her two loving parents and her little sister Jennie. She is survived by her husband, four sisters, children, grandchildren and several other family members.
“She was beautiful. Beautiful for the way she thought. She was beautiful for the sparkle in her eyes when she talked about something she loved. She was beautiful for the ability to make others smile, even if she was sad. No, she wasn’t beautiful for something as temporary as her looks. She was beautiful, deep down to her soul. She was just beautiful.”
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cedar Draw Ward, 840 W. Midway Street in Filer. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park,” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will be at Twin Falls Cemetery.
