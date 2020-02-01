July 22, 1936—January 29, 2020
DeeAnn Thomas, 83, formerly of Visalia, California and Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, the 29th day of January at Bridgeview Estates; a place she called home.
DeeAnn was born in Tulare, California on the 22nd day of July, 1936 to Glenn and Helen Wilder. In 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Derald Willingham. In 1962, they were blessed with a daughter, Deralyn DeeAnn Willingham. DeeAnn worked for Tulare County in various positions, with her most recent position as a clerk typist for the Tulare County Probation Department. In 1974, her husband Derald passed away. DeeAnn married Paul Thomas in 1978. In 1983, DeeAnn became a grandma to Jennifer Eileen Neel “Jipper,” her pride and joy. She retired from her county position in 1986 and enjoyed her retirement traveling, spending time with family, and camping. Her husband, Paul, passed away in 2003. In 2012 she moved to Idaho to be with her daughter and granddaughter and soon became a great grandma to her favorite girls, Kaylee and Ashlyn.
In her free time, DeeAnn loved spending time with her family, taking her great grandkids to the movies and spinning cookies in the movie theater with her scooter to make them laugh, talking with friends and playing some serious bingo and Mexican train. She also loved reading and had a strong faith in the Lord.
She is survived by her daughter, Deralyn DeeAnn Neel (Twin Falls, ID); her grandchild, Jennifer Eileen (Shaun) Stokesberry (Twin Falls, ID), her two great grandchildren, Kaylee and Ashlyn (Twin Falls, ID), and her sister, Dani (Jerry ) Anders (Lincoln, CA), sister-in-law, Wilma Wilder, as well as many other relatives and friends of California and Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Derald Willingham; father, Glenn Wilder; mother, Helen Wilder; husband, Paul Thomas, sister, Darlene Boney; and brother, Jerard Wilder.
The family would like to thank the loving and supportive staff at Bridgeview Estates, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center (4th floor nursing staff and doctors), and Visions Home Health and Hospice.
Funeral services will be held in Visalia, California at Sequoia Baptist Church.
