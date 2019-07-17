{{featured_button_text}}

April 14, 1944—July 14, 2019

Dee Alan Pendergraft took his last trail ride Sunday July 14, 2014. He passed away due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

Dee was born April 14, 1944 to Mary and Marion Pendergraft near Buhl, Idaho. When he was about three years old the family moved to McMaster Flat on the Salmon Tract, where he lived his life. Dee went to Hollister Elementary School, graduating from Filer High School in 1964. He went on to Idaho State University and Brigham Young University, graduating in 1968 with a degree in Agricultural Business.

Dee was proud of his heritage, being descended from the Henry Jones and Thomas Macbeth Gray families who settled in Southern Idaho in the late 1880s. He loved flowers, music, dancing, and the West with all its beauty. He was a man full of good ideas and plans, a dreamer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ellis Pendergraft. Dee is survived by sisters Karen (Tracy) Quinton and Shirley Blumenthal, Aunt Mildred Jones, numerous nieces and nephews, and their children. He is also survived by his loyal dog, Pearl.

His family would like to invite all of Dee’s friends and family to a Memorial of his life, Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the “Home Place”. Light refreshments will be served on the lawn at the Randy and Julie Quinton home, 2739 E. 2500 N., south of Twin Falls.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

