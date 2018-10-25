July 2, 1946 – October 23, 2018
Dee Anna Lesher Gaston, 72, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at her home in Gooding.
Dee was born on July 2, 1946 to Leonard Scott Lesher and Doris Lucille Spencer Lesher. She had one sibling, her older sister – Doris Jean Lesher of Gooding.
Dee was the proud mother of, and is survived by: her daughter – Carlene (Jay Ha) Gaston of Twin Falls; son – Karl (Shonia) Gaston of Twin Falls; son – Kirt (Stephanie) Gaston of Kamiah; four granddaughters and one grandson that brought great joy to her life, Kalli (Eric) Gaston and their two boys – Zander and Eli; Seyara (Jake) Wisdom and their two daughters – Brooklyn and Heidi; and Jessica Gaston (Kevin Ames) and Sophia & Braxton Gaston.
Dee went to work for Lincoln County, shortly after moving to Shoshone. She worked for Lincoln County for over 30 years. She loved her job and the great friends she made in Lincoln County.
Dee moved to Gooding in 2003, where she has since resided.
She was an accomplished painter and loved camping, scrapbooking and spending time with her family and friends. Dee was an active member of the Desert Hills Community Church of the Nazarene and will be remembered as a loving warm compassionate soul.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter – Krista.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Desert Hills Community Church of the Nazarene in Gooding with Pastor Rick Stapp officiating. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made in Dee’s name to M.S.T.I. 725 Pole Line Road Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
