Debra ReNee Walker Stringham passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9 after a short illness. Deb was born in Idaho Falls in November of 1955 to Larry and Beverly (Stringham) Walker. She was raised and later adopted by her maternal grandparents Max and Wilma Stringham. She attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High in May of 1973. She worked at New Day Products in Pocatello. She was involved in the Special Olympics. She was a participant of and on the board for CW HOG. She loved law enforcement and the study of forensics. She recently took some college courses at CSI for forensic investigation. She was even awarded the Civilian Appreciation Award by Twin Falls Law Enforcement. She enjoyed a full life moving around Idaho and living in American Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Jerome and finally Twin Falls. She resided at Bridgeview Assisted Living center for a time and most recently she was living at MDC Magic Valley where she still has many friends who have become family. She loved forensic investigations, movies, concerts, coloring and crafting.
She was preceded in death by her biological father Larry Walker, Grandparents Max and Wilma Stringham (American Falls) loving step father Dick Gough (Soda Springs). She is survived by her mother Beverly Gough (Pocatello), sisters Vickie Miller (Pocatello) and Merelda Gough (Rock Springs, WY), brother Richard (Annette) Gough (Pocatello). Aunts Gay Young (Marsing) and Cherie Human (Sun City, AZ). As well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Graveside services will be on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Falls View Cemetery Kingdom Hall Rd American Falls. There will be a celebration of life in Twin Falls date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the United Cerebral Palsy Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.