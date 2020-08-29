Obituary: Debra Maye Williams

Debra Maye Williams

Debra was born October 17, 1951, to Bynum and Laverne Williams in Elk City, Oklahoma. She moved to the Rupert area as a toddler growing up on her daddy's homestead north of Rupert. Mom was a member of the Rupert United Methodist Church. She attended Acequia Elementary and graduated from Minico High School in 1970. After graduation her free spirit led her from place to place before settling down back on the family farm in 1982. After her children were grown, Mom decided to continue her education at the College of Southern Idaho, and then onto Boise State University, where she graduated with her Bachelors of Science. She was excited to graduate within a year of her son, Erik. Her daughters, Hiedi and Inga, graduated from the University of Idaho, so there was always a Boise State University vs University of Idaho rivalry in the household.