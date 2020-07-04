Obituary: Debra June Lockwood

June 16, 1951 – July 1, 2020
Debra June Lockwood, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend peacefully passed away, July 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Debbie was born June 16, 1951 to Lee Coulson Jr. and Dorothy Mae Vennette, and she was the third of six children. She enjoyed a short childhood prior to the loss of her father at the age of 16. Shortly after, her mothering nature kicked in as she gave birth to our beloved Holly Michelle in 1968. In 1974, she gave birth to Stephanie, then in 1976, to Ronny. Little did she know she was not done yet. On July 25, 1982, she married the love of her life Albert Lockwood and inherited Holly and Melanie. Together they worked hard to build the legacy of Lockwood Farms, raise their blended family, and create a beautiful life full of laughter, love, and many wonderful memories.
It was in her youth that Debbie developed her love of the farm life, particularly horses. She was a member of a riding club in Murtaugh, Idaho. She later shared that passion with her children by leading them in 4H, and taking them to riding lessons, horse shows and much more.
After raising her children she was given the gift of becoming a Grandma. She took part in raising all of her grandchildren, and became all of their biggest fans by making it to every possible sporting event and activity. She loved to show her support by making dozens of blankets, hairbows, and other things for all of the teams. She also enjoyed taking all of her grandchildren on trips (especially Disneyland!), making every holiday special, taking them shopping, and spoiling them every chance she had. Her grandchildren will always remember her house being filled with love, laughter, and lots of good grub!
Debbie was a beautiful and generous soul, fashion queen, a force to be reckoned with, but most importantly the matriarch of her family. She will be missed dearly and forever loved.
Debbie is reunited with her Grandma Vennette; her parents, Dorothy and Lee; and her daughter Holly. She is survived by the love of her life Albert; her siblings, Judy, John, Tracy, Jerry, and Lori; her children Holly, Kim, Shane, Melanie, Stephanie, Ronny, and Kendra; and her grandchildren, Aftin, Kaylee, Lyndsey, Ashley, Mason, Katelyn, Samantha, Nathan, Logan, and Ellie; and her great grand-children, Riley, Alyssa, Heston, and Kaya. We love you Nana.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Monday, July 6, 2020 between 5 to 8 p.m.
