Obituary: Debra June Lockwood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 16, 1951 – July 1, 2020

Debra June Lockwood, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend peacefully passed away, July 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Debbie was born June 16, 1951 to Lee Coulson Jr. and Dorothy Mae Vennette, and she was the third of six children. She enjoyed a short childhood prior to the loss of her father at the age of 16. Shortly after, her mothering nature kicked in as she gave birth to our beloved Holly Michelle in 1968. In 1974, she gave birth to Stephanie, then in 1976, to Ronny. Little did she know she was not done yet. On July 25, 1982, she married the love of her life Albert Lockwood and inherited Holly and Melanie. Together they worked hard to build the legacy of Lockwood Farms, raise their blended family, and create a beautiful life full of laughter, love, and many wonderful memories.

It was in her youth that Debbie developed her love of the farm life, particularly horses. She was a member of a riding club in Murtaugh, Idaho. She later shared that passion with her children by leading them in 4H, and taking them to riding lessons, horse shows and much more.