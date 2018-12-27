November 22, 1955—December 20, 2018
Debbie Sue Gonzales 63, of Burley, Idaho passed away on December 20, 2018 at her home.
Debbie was born on November 22, 1955 in Burley, Idaho. She is the daughter of Reta Jane Prescott Thurston and Robert Keith Thurston. Debbie was a fiery red head that was known to cause a bit of mischief from time to time. Debbie attended school in Cassia County and the College of Southern Idaho.
Debbie was married David Flores Gonzales on July 20, 1973. When they were first married they moved to Texas for just a short time and then returned to Burley, Idaho. Together they have six children, Melissa, Jennifer, Jeric, Matthew, Dane & Nicole.
Debbie worked many different jobs though out the years such as working state potato inspection, and working at Del Monte. Seamstress was mom’s true talent and amazing gift. She found her passion for sewing in her youth often times cutting out (not correctly) projects to sew out pieces of fabric that were meant for other projects. Debbie loved to share her talent with others. For many years she taught sewing classes, made wedding & prom dresses, even motorcycle seat covers. You name it she most likely has made it. She made long lasting friendships with her gifts. Driving school bus was another one of mom’s top jobs. This job gave mom the opportunity to go on many different trips with her children. She had many different routes thoroughout the years hauling kids to school thus allowing her to be a friend to many others. She was heartbroken when she was no longer able to do this job; however, her most loved job was being a wife, mother and grandmother.
Debbie was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held many various positions in the church throughout her life. Her favorite calling was working in the Primary.
Debbie is survived by her husband, David Flores Gonzales, her children Melissa Quilantan (Ron Yoshida), Jennifer (John) George, Jeric (Magdala) Gonzales, Matthew Gonzales, Dane (Sarah)Gonzales, and Nicole (Russell)Corina, and grandchildren Justin, Roldee, Brandon, Ethan, Ashley, Chase, Dylan, Tyce, Jaxson, Gavin, Remmington, Paisley, Brayden, Garrison, Brighton and Xavier. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother Reta, father Robert, brother Allen and one grandson Aaron Quilantan.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Park Ave with Bishop Ty Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 2:00 until 2:45 on Saturday at the church prior to the funeral.
Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, in Rupert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.