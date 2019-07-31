December 20, 1942—July 24, 2019
BURLEY – Deanne Hanks Searle, a 76 year old resident of Burley, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Island Park, Idaho.
Deanne was born on December 20, 1942, at the Cottage Hospital in Burley, Idaho, to Edison Austin Hanks and Bessie Delva Lyons Hanks. She was the third child born and favorite girl to Ed and Delva; she joined two brothers at home, Clyde and Lowell. Deanne attended Southwest Elementary School, and Burley Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating in 1961. While in high school, she played the bass cello in the orchestra. On June 1, 1961, she married Francis Fielding Searle in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. After marriage, she lived in View and soon moved to Burley. On April 2, 1962, Deanne and Francis welcomed their first two sons, Trent and Tyrell. Following the twins, their favorite girl, Tammy, was born on December 6, 1966. Their last son, Kris, made the family complete on January 26, 1969. Later, in 1969, the family settled in Springdale where Deanne resided until she passed.
Deanne was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; and as a young child she enjoyed attending Primary and Sunday school. She shared her faith in a joyful and genuine way. In 2009, Deanne and Francis were called to their first of two missions for the Church at the Heber Valley Camp in Heber Valley, Utah; they served a total of 42 months. Deanne loved doing the Lord’s work and she loved the people she met and associated with during that time. She made friendships that will last forever.
As an adult, she worked for the J.R. Simplot Company. She subsequently worked as a librarian at the Declo Elementary School – which she didn’t consider a job because she was able to work with the children – which she loved. Deanne furthered her talents while working at the Racquet Ball Club in Burley, where she became involved with water aerobics. She excelled in her career and personal growth teaching water aerobics several times a day. Later in life, Deanne worked and retired from Intermountain Health Care.
Deanne’s hobbies included puzzles, quilting, and reading. However, her greatest joy was being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her favorite was to cuddle the new grand babies and be a part of the fun and laughter. Deanne will be fondly missed by all of her family. She was a kind and gentle soul who loved to spend time with her family and friends. She has left a legacy of love to all who knew her.
Deanne is survived by her husband of 58 years, Francis Searle of Burley; her four children, Trent (Jen) Searle of Twin Falls, Tyrell (Kathy) Searle of Burley, Tammy (Chris) Urbach of Carelton, Michigan, and Kris (Emily) Searle of Boise; her brother, Lowell (Kehau) Hanks of Pukalani, Hawaii; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Edison; her mother, Delva; a brother, Clyde; and one grandchild, Whitney Searle.
A celebration of Deanne’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Springdale First Ward, located at 200 S. 475 E., of Burley, with Bishop Brian Lee Wilde officiating. Burial will be in View Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.