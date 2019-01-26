Obituary: Dean Paul Blincoe

September 12, 1945—January 9, 2019
Dean Paul Blincoe was born in September 1945 in Idaho. The son of Richard and Betty Blincoe. He passed away at his home in Pahrump, NV on January 9, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie. His sons, Damon (Kathi) Blincoe and Chad Blincoe. His grandchildren, Kelsey, Kaitlin, April, Jasper, and Trevor. His great grandson Riley. Brother: Larry (Carla) Blincoe. Sisters: RiDale (Dale) Avery, Joan Davila and Jill (Dean) Nielsen.
Dean graduated high school, married Bonnie, his high school sweetheart then was drafted into the Army. He served two years in Vietnam. He was involved in the family farm for many years. He had a love of antiques and spent many years restoring furniture and gas and oil memorabilia. He enjoyed fishing, music and his family. He was a compassionate man who loved his country and the good in humanity, and was very giving for those in need of a helping hand.
Dean enjoyed spending time with his family, and had very fond memories of the Pettit Lake area of the Sawtooth mountains in Idaho. He has requested no services and his final resting place will be in the Sawtooth mountains. He will be missed by his family and friends, and will be blessed by our Lord in Heaven.
