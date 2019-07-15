March 9, 1927—July 10, 2019
DECLO – Dean Lamar Saxton, a 92-year-old resident of Declo, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Dean was born March 9, 1927, the sixth of nine children born to Elmer Charles Saxton and Cora Lillian Kidd Saxton. He attended school in Declo and, prior to graduating, joined the U.S. Navy in 1945, during WWII. Dean and three of his brothers were serving during the war at the same time. He was stationed in San Diego and was honorably discharged in 1947. After returning home he graduated from high school.
He met a beautiful, smart, and funny woman at a dance at the Y-Dell. Her name was Bettie Lu Cutler. After a short courtship, Dean and Bettie were married on August 7, 1948, in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was solemnized in the Twin Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on October 11, 2013.
Dean purchased their 80-acre farm in Declo from his dad in 1956. It was there that Dean and Bettie raised their family. Dean loved working the farm. In addition, he delivered gas for Cal Gas Company and worked for the City of Declo.
Dean and Betty owned a cabin near Pomerelle ski area with three other couples who were close friends. It was there the family spent hours skiing and snowmobiling. Though the cabin has since been sold, the family and friends will forever cherish fond memories including many family reunions Dean held there. For the past 30 years, Dean and Bettie spent many winter months in Quartzite, Arizona, where they made many new friends. They loved to fish and discover new places to explore in the desert. Dean’s brother, Paul, taught him the art of making jewelry with unique and beautiful gemstones. He loved to give rings and necklaces to family and friends.
Dean was proud to be a member of the Declo community. He could always be depended upon when asked to volunteer for any event. He loved to team rope, especially with his son, Kevin, and Dean was a member of the Big D Roping Club in Declo. Dean was active in the Declo Lions Club; he was a ski instructor and staff member of the Ski Patrol at Pomerelle, and member of the Burley Elks Club.
Dean is survived by his three children, Ken (Lynda) Saxton of Olathe, Kansas, Carma (Kirt) Carlos of Declo, and Kevin (Audrey) Saxton of Manteca, California; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie, who passed away in June of 2018; his sisters, Fern Jensen, Rhea Smith, Faye Judd, and Cora Weaver; and his brothers, Paul Saxton, Carl Saxton, Mark Saxton, and Grant Saxton.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., with Bishop Dale Darrington officiating. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
