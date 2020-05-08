Obituary: Dean Howard Blair

September 14, 1929—May 1, 2020
Dean Howard Blair, age 90, passed away on May 1, 2020, at home in Anchorage, AK. Born on September 14, 1929, at home in Burley, Idaho to Sophus Edward and Agnes Jensine (Christensen) Blair. He grew up on a farm first in Burley and then in Buhl, graduating from Buhl High School. Then, he attended and graduated from the University of Idaho. His ROTC experience lead him to join the Air Force.
He is credited with 34 years of distinguished service in the Air Force and is a Vietnam veteran. Some of his more unique experiences were getting to know the original astronauts in the early days of the space program, escorting actor Jimmy Stewart while filming Strategic Air Command, and meeting US Senators and Congressmen during his Pentagon assignment.
His many assignments took him all over the country. He and his wife Elizabeth arrived in Anchorage, Alaska in July, 1982, and have lived in the same house ever since. Upon retirement from active duty in 1985 as Personnel Director for both the military and the civilian personnel at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Dean became active in property management and real estate until his second retirement in 2019.
Friends and family remember him for the twinkle in his blue eyes and his kind smile, his respect, honor, and care for others, for being a caring son and a good father, for his dancing, card playing, and making sure everyone had a good time at social gatherings. He was very family oriented and kept in touch with family and friends all over, including cousins in Denmark.
Dean attended both the Methodist Church and Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage. Though he is not with us anymore on Earth, his spirit will remain with us. “To be absent from this world is to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8 We love you Dean. Until we meet again.
Dean is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Johnnie Edward Blair. He is survived by his wife of 42 plus years, Elizabeth Jayne (Skowron), three children, Vickie Kay Speir, Robert Howard Blair, and Charles William Blair all of Texas, 2 sisters, Lileth Virginia Randall of Utah and Mildred Lorene Blaser of Idaho, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID 83301. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. with interment immediately following at Sunset Memorial Park.
Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID 83301
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Anchorage, 2612 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99508 or University of Idaho Foundation, University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Dr, Moscow, ID 83843-9960.
