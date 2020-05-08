Obituary: Dean Howard Blair

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 14, 1929—May 1, 2020

Dean Howard Blair, age 90, passed away on May 1, 2020, at home in Anchorage, AK. Born on September 14, 1929, at home in Burley, Idaho to Sophus Edward and Agnes Jensine (Christensen) Blair. He grew up on a farm first in Burley and then in Buhl, graduating from Buhl High School. Then, he attended and graduated from the University of Idaho. His ROTC experience lead him to join the Air Force.

He is credited with 34 years of distinguished service in the Air Force and is a Vietnam veteran. Some of his more unique experiences were getting to know the original astronauts in the early days of the space program, escorting actor Jimmy Stewart while filming Strategic Air Command, and meeting US Senators and Congressmen during his Pentagon assignment.

His many assignments took him all over the country. He and his wife Elizabeth arrived in Anchorage, Alaska in July, 1982, and have lived in the same house ever since. Upon retirement from active duty in 1985 as Personnel Director for both the military and the civilian personnel at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Dean became active in property management and real estate until his second retirement in 2019.