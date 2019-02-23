Dawn Marie Middleton, 72, formerly of Jerome and Boise, died February 17, 2019, of natural causes in Effingham, Illinois.
She was born in Newport, Rhode Island and eloped with a sailor in 1966. Supportive wife during his 22-year Navy career, and then as a truck driver; she enjoyed league bowling for many years, crossword puzzles, and books. She played her music loud, cooked the best spaghetti sauce, and enjoyed gossip, card games and fishing & camping all over Southern Idaho.
Known for her quick wit, dirty jokes and eternally burning cigarette; her body may have failed her, but her sharp mind never did. Stubborn to a fault, she managed her own final arrangements, to guarantee to get her way in the end.
She is survived by daughters Kara Middleton of Huntsville AL and Dawn Skelton of Boise, and five grandsons; she is preceded in death by her husband Albert Ray (Bert) Middleton, parents Manny and Dorothy Sears, and her brothers Jimmy and Ronnie.
May she be quickly reunited with the family and friends she’s missed.
Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
