Obituary: David Roper

David William Roper was born on May 30th, 1952 to Jim and Bette Roper in Burley, Idaho. David joined an older brother, Jeffrey, and they grew up together in the new home that their parents had built. He attended schools in Burley and still maintained close friendships with many of his childhood friends. David’s passing has left a devastating hole in our family. We will forever miss his deep voice, his humor, his passion for life and his love for all of us. He is now with Jim and Bette, golfing and jamming with Hendrix and Lennon. We are incredibly thankful that we were blessed to have David for as long as we did. We will carry him in our hearts forever. And we know that one day, he will greet us with, “Hey man…what took you so long?”