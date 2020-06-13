Obituary: David Roper

May 30, 1952—May 4, 2020
David Roper, resident of Helendale, California and formerly of Burley, Idaho, left us far too soon on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was 67 years old. He died at St. Mary’s hospital in Apple Valley, California from complications of enteritis.
David William Roper was born on May 30th, 1952 to Jim and Bette Roper in Burley, Idaho. David joined an older brother, Jeffrey, and they grew up together in the new home that their parents had built. He attended schools in Burley and still maintained close friendships with many of his childhood friends. David’s passing has left a devastating hole in our family. We will forever miss his deep voice, his humor, his passion for life and his love for all of us. He is now with Jim and Bette, golfing and jamming with Hendrix and Lennon. We are incredibly thankful that we were blessed to have David for as long as we did. We will carry him in our hearts forever. And we know that one day, he will greet us with, “Hey man…what took you so long?”
David is survived by his wife of 24 years, Annette Roper of Helendale, their son Kevin Neal (Nikole), daughter Kimberly McKnight (Zane), and daughter Jaimee White (Chris), grandchildren Nathaniel, Tyler, Skylee, Zackary, Brandon, Joel David, Jaydan, Kassandra, Matthew, CJ, Hudson William and Kayhliahna, brother Jeffrey Roper (Frances) of Burley, nephews Sam Roper, Ben Roper and niece Allison Roper, and lastly but certainly not least, his cousin Victoria Roper. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Bette Roper.
Due to Covid-19 no services are planned. However, a video memorial and life story is posted on the Victor Valley Mortuary online site. You may also view the You Tube channel David Roper.
The family invites you to attend and leave messages there if you wish. If you wish to receive a link to view the video by the family, please contact Jeff Roper at jcrfar@msn.com or AnnetteRoper at annetter49@gmail.com.
