Dave was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on May 18th 1951 to Ivan and Dora Montgomery. He is survived by his brother Dee Montgomery, daughters Cindy Cleveland, Sally Oney, son Steve Timmons, nine beautiful grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

the life of: Obituary: David Ray Montgomery
