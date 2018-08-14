Dave was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on May 18th 1951 to Ivan and Dora Montgomery. He is survived by his brother Dee Montgomery, daughters Cindy Cleveland, Sally Oney, son Steve Timmons, nine beautiful grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Dave was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on May 18th 1951 to Ivan and Dora Montgomery. He is survived by his brother Dee Montgomery, daughters Cindy Cleveland, Sally Oney, son Steve Timmons, nine beautiful grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.