Obituary: David Morris Ward

July 31, 1936 – October 24, 2018
David Morris Ward, age 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho, succumbed to cancer at home on October 24, 2018 surrounded by his family. Ward is survived by 4 children with his former wife of 34 years, Rose Marie Jones, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren. His second wife of 25 years, Sandie Lyons, has 8 children, 19 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren, which made for many happy gatherings and much love.
Born in Nampa, Idaho on July 31st, 1936, he graduated from Notus High School in 1953 before joining the navy in 1955. He served for four years and was assigned to a destroyer, the Richard B. Anderson. Much of their time was spent in the Pacific Theater from Tasmania to Hong Kong and Japan. He often recalled the ceremony held aboard ship when they crossed the equator and the many exotic ports of call. He was always proud of his military service.
Dave Ward filled many roles in his life. After the navy, Dave served on the Nampa police force, worked at the Nampa Sales Yard where his father auctioneered, in a creamery in Kennewick, WA and for ITT in Richland, WA. In the early 70’s, Dave bought Gem Spraying Service in Twin Falls; his role as owner and manager of this service is how he was best known.
Dave was a member of the Twin Falls Lions Club, which he was involved in and enjoyed for many years.
In 2007 Dave joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Dave and Sandie were married on August 21, 1993 and sealed in the temple on May 30, 2008.
Funeral service for Dave will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Stake building located at 841 W. Midway, Filer, Idaho. Burial will follow at Filer Cemetery. Military honors by the Magic Valley Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.
