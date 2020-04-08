Obituary: David Lloyd Stephenson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1938-2020

My dear beloved eternal companion David Lloyd Stephenson. I first want to thank you for waiting for me to come to you so we could have a proper good-bye. You left this earthly state on Friday, April 3, 2020, at exactly noon, surrounded by many loved ones. It was a beautiful goodbye in St.George at the Irish cottage with caretaker Bernadette McCafferty looking over you.

David, born to Loran and Virginia Stephenson of Wendell Idaho. Attended University of Idaho, and BYU. Served a two-year mission to the gulf states. Worked in California where he married and adopted three year old Kari.

Left here on this earth- 13 children and a total of 19 grandchildren. Children: Kari (Ali), Bradley, Rachel (Kevin), Zachary, Joshua (Mindy), Melissa (Ray), Leah Stephenson. Stepchildren and wife Nancy: Emily, Ann (Brian), Megan, Andy -Baxter. And finally our little “peanut“ Kyelee (Brian). Brothers and sisters: Garth, Carol (Lyle), Joyce (Gary).

People to greet you on the other side include parents: Loran Kye Stephenson and Virginia Dorothea Anderson Stephenson. Siblings: Opal Jean, Loran, Patricia, and Lynn—Stephenson. David please give them all a hug for me.