October 15, 1947—December 13, 2018

David Larry Hallman, skilled outdoorsman and proud Vietnam veteran passed away of Alzheimer’s related complications. Donations to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation requested in lieu of flowers. www.rmef.org Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. on February 2, 2019 at the Island Lake Community Building, Poulsbo, WA. Leave condolences at edwardsmemorial.com.

Obituary: David Larry Hallman
