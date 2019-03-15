Obituary: David L. Croasdaile MD

January 10, 1939—March 12, 2019
David was born on January 11, 1939 in Canton, Ohio to parents Richard and Pat Croasdaile. He was the youngest of three brothers. He attended The Choate School, Washington and Lee University, and University of Virginia Medical School. He did his ophthalmic residency at The University of Virginia Hospital. Following his training, David served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Tokyo, Japan. He treated patients in Tokyo and Taiwan. David enjoyed skiing, backpacking and kayaking, and chose Twin Falls as his home after leaving the service. He purchased an ophthalmology practice and treated patients until his retirement in 1994. After retirement David pursued architectural and building projects, including a three-story tree house on his farm property, and workshops with walls of south-facing windows and geothermal heat. For two decades he created pottery at the College of Southern Idaho studios. He was a follower of macrobiotics and attended and cooked at macrobiotic conferences across the U.S. David was an organic gardener, and among his plantings were 4,000 daffodils that bloomed in sequence, creating a wave of yellow in front of his house. In his later years, he enjoyed ballroom dancing at CSI. His nephew, Richard E. Croasdaile III, of Cleveland, Ohio, came to spend time with and care for him in the last month of his life.
David is preceded in death by his fiancee’, Wanda Foster, and his brother Jack Croasdaile. He is survived by his brother, Richard E. Croasdaile Jr. (Marilyn) of Canton, Ohio and nephews and nieces.
Friends will gather at the Magic Valley Brewery, 208 Broadway Ave. N. in Buhl on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations may be made in David’s memory to the David Croasdaile Dance Endowment at the College of Southern Idaho, P.O. Box 1238, Twin Falls, ID 83303.
