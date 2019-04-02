Try 3 months for $3
Obituary: David Kem Diehl
Ruby Aufderheide

December 19, 1954—March 28, 2019

David Kem Diehl passed away March 28, 2019. He was born December 19, 1954 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Omer Keith Diehl and Lois Ann (Mohr) Diehl.

From 1972-1976 he served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War with an additional two years inactive. He then joined the National Guard Reserves and was active from 1978-1981. After he was discharged from the military, he attended CSI and received an Associate of Applied Science. On March 19, 1977 David married his loving wife, Ila Lehmann, in Wendell, Idaho. David had many jobs over the years. He worked for Thousand Springs Fish Hatchery, Volco, Ambrose Farms, the City of Wendell, and finished his career at the North Side Canal in Wendell, Idaho.

David belonged to the VFW, American Legion, and the Wendell Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. David also loved to drive through the mountains. He was a baseball coach and umpire for the rec center baseball teams, and he loved all the kids that he coached. He felt that no kid had enough Grandpas. David was a member of the Lutheran church.

David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Ila Diehl; daughter, Crystal Houser; son, Levi (Shannon) Diehl; brothers, Randall (Sundee) White; Danny (Kalynn) Diehl; Keith Chris (Robin) Diehl; and Jeff Diehl; sisters, Linda (Marshall) Hickman; Debbi (Steve) Nicolosi; Patti (Kevin) Heitman; Anne (Darren) Nelson; Ardie (Joe) Fernandez; Bethany Diehl; and Cynthia (Michael) Diehl-Citoli; grandchildren, Jasper (Marina); Taylor (Shana); Maklinn “Warthog”; Aiden “Weasel”; Cari ‘Toad”; Cole “Squirrel”; and many assumed grandchildren; and his great grandchild, Jaxson.

A Celebration of David’s Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Wendell Fire Department, 196 E Ave A, Wendell, Idaho. Military and Fire Department Honors will conclude at the Wendell Veterans Park. Refreshments will follow back at the Wendell Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warriors and National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on David’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

