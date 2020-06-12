Obituary: David John Hamilton

In 2014, Dave and Sandi moved home to Twin Falls, Idaho.

Dave loved music. It was a huge part of his life and good music was always heard in his home. He played the French horn and later the tuba and string bass. Upon his return to Twin Falls, Dave played in the City Band, CSI Band and the Magic Valley Symphony. Dave also loved to sing. He directed many church choirs and loved to arrange church hymns for choral groups.

Dave held many leadership callings in the LDS church, but his favorite was an unofficial calling. His official calling at the time was as a stake high councilman however, when Dave realized the Spanish Branch primary did not have a pianist, he immediately dove in. Even though he was largely self-taught, Dave joyfully (and unofficially) served as the Spanish Branch primary pianist for seven years. This is only one small example of Dave’s love for the church and dedication to service.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas. David is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Sandra, his sons Matthew (Maryann) of Ammon, Idaho and Benjamin (Paola) of McKinney, Texas, and his six grandchildren Kimberlee, Jonathan, Micaela, Shawn, Bella and Jacob.