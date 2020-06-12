Obituary: David John Hamilton

April 3, 1953—June 6, 2020
David John Hamilton passed away on Saturday June 6 at the age of 67 with his wife and two sons by his side. Dave was born April 3, 1953, in Neenah, Wisconsin to parents Warren Harding Hamilton and Constance Mary Harris.
He grew up with his brother Thomas in Twin Falls, Idaho. In high school Dave ran track (hurdles) and developed a love of music, especially the French horn. Dave was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1970 at the age of 17. Dave met Sandra Jean Fredrickson while attending the College of Southern Idaho and they were married in the Ogden Temple on August 21, 1973.
Dave earned a Bachelor of Music Education from Idaho State University in 1975. He then attended graduate school at Arizona State University to further his music education. In the summers Dave worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture where he trekked all over southern Idaho hunting grasshoppers.
In 1977, Dave moved his family to Los Angeles, California to attend law school at the University of Southern California. Following his graduation Dave and family moved back to Arizona where he had accepted a position as an associate at a Phoenix law firm.
In 1985, Dave accepted a job at a large law firm in Los Angeles, California. The family settled in the Santa Clarita Valley where they would remain for the next 30 years. During their time in California, Dave started his own law firm in order to spend more time with his family. It was during this time Dave developed a love of Hart High School football and attended nearly every game for well over a decade. He wrote extensively about the program under the moniker Hart Dad.
In 2014, Dave and Sandi moved home to Twin Falls, Idaho.
Dave loved music. It was a huge part of his life and good music was always heard in his home. He played the French horn and later the tuba and string bass. Upon his return to Twin Falls, Dave played in the City Band, CSI Band and the Magic Valley Symphony. Dave also loved to sing. He directed many church choirs and loved to arrange church hymns for choral groups.
Dave held many leadership callings in the LDS church, but his favorite was an unofficial calling. His official calling at the time was as a stake high councilman however, when Dave realized the Spanish Branch primary did not have a pianist, he immediately dove in. Even though he was largely self-taught, Dave joyfully (and unofficially) served as the Spanish Branch primary pianist for seven years. This is only one small example of Dave’s love for the church and dedication to service.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas. David is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Sandra, his sons Matthew (Maryann) of Ammon, Idaho and Benjamin (Paola) of McKinney, Texas, and his six grandchildren Kimberlee, Jonathan, Micaela, Shawn, Bella and Jacob.
The funeral will be held Monday June 15, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Twin Falls Stake Center 2085 S. Temple Dr. There will be no viewing per David’s request. His request was to “remember me as a lived not as I died.” Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park. You are encouraged to wear a mask at the church. A live video stream will be available at https://youtu.be/yiThlLAZZ-k or by visiting David’s page at www.whitemortuary.com
The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Cancer Center, Dr. Jared Manning and Dr. Eric Allan, and Hospice Visions for the great care he was given.
Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitemortuary.com
