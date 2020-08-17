Obituary: David H. Glauner

November 3, 1947—August 11, 2020
David H. Glauner, 73, a resident of Hagerman, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.
Dave was born on November 3, 1947 in Hagerman, Idaho, the son of Amy and Hale Glauner. He was also raised and educated in Hagerman.
After serving in the United States Army, Dave moved to Michigan where he met and married Connie G. McCourt on August 9, 1977 in Taylor, Michigan. They later moved to Hagerman, Idaho to live on the family homestead. Dave loved to farm, fish and hunt with family and friends.
Dave is survived by: his two sons—Dwayne (Amy) Glauner of Hagerman and Brandon (Cori) Glauner of Twin Falls; a brother—Jeff Glauner and his sister—Laura Daughetry, both of Missouri; four grandchildren—Dwayne and Amy’s kids—Amber Murdock and Jeremy Glauner, and Brandon and Cori’s kids, Logan and Sydney Glauner; two great grandchildren—Keira and Lela; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his wife—Connie Glauner; his mother—Amy Jo Glauner; his father—Hale Glauner; his brothers—Guy Glauner, Doug Glauner, Steve Glauner; and sister—Leahbeth Glauner.
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Following the service, refreshments will be served at the American Legion Hall at 281 North St. West, Hagerman.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com..
