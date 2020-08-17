Obituary: David H. Glauner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 3, 1947—August 11, 2020

David H. Glauner, 73, a resident of Hagerman, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.

Dave was born on November 3, 1947 in Hagerman, Idaho, the son of Amy and Hale Glauner. He was also raised and educated in Hagerman.

After serving in the United States Army, Dave moved to Michigan where he met and married Connie G. McCourt on August 9, 1977 in Taylor, Michigan. They later moved to Hagerman, Idaho to live on the family homestead. Dave loved to farm, fish and hunt with family and friends.

Dave is survived by: his two sons—Dwayne (Amy) Glauner of Hagerman and Brandon (Cori) Glauner of Twin Falls; a brother—Jeff Glauner and his sister—Laura Daughetry, both of Missouri; four grandchildren—Dwayne and Amy’s kids—Amber Murdock and Jeremy Glauner, and Brandon and Cori’s kids, Logan and Sydney Glauner; two great grandchildren—Keira and Lela; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his wife—Connie Glauner; his mother—Amy Jo Glauner; his father—Hale Glauner; his brothers—Guy Glauner, Doug Glauner, Steve Glauner; and sister—Leahbeth Glauner.