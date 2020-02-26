Obituary: David Guilherme Brasil

June 25, 1933—February 22, 2020
David Guilherme Brasil passed away from heart failure on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the oldest son of the ten children of Celtilio and Rosalia Brasil. David was 86 years old born on June 25, 1933 in the Azores Island of Sao Jorge. Due to economic hardship the family moved to the Island of Terceira when he was 14 years old. It was in Terceira where he met the love of his life and his wife of 60 years Fatima Texeira Coelho. They were married Nov. 1, 1959, to that union six children were born.
In 1968 he and his pregnant wife immigrated to the United States with five children ranging in ages 8 months to 7 years old. The family landed in San Francisco, California, where he started milking cows three days after arriving in the US. He had great work ethic and worked hard to care for his family and attain his dream of one day having his own herd. Nine years after coming to America he had saved enough money to purchase seventeen cows. He rented a small dairy farm in the Atwater//Livingston area of the San Joaquin Valley. They moved in with his small herd and officially had his dairy. He continued to build on the original herd with his wife and children. They lived there and operated the dairy for approximately five years.
In 1977 while on a road trip with a friend he fell in love with Idaho and shortly after made this his home. The family owned and operated a dairy in the Magic Valley area for many years. They were one of the first Portuguese families to settle in the Magic Valley. They also were one of the founding members of the Buhl IDES and was one of the original members of the Magic Valley Portuguese Hall.
He loved America and obtained his American citizenship however, he was also very proud of his Portuguese culture. He loved anything related to cows and fish, wine and family. He loved attending Bodos de Leite, and he loved the sound of the squeaky oxen carts. He often said if they didn’t squeak, they weren’t worth anything. He also enjoyed listening to the “Bandas de Filarmonica, he especially loved “O Pezinho” and “Velhas da Terceira”. He was one of the hardest working men we have ever known. However, he always found time to go to church with his family and to attend the “Festas do Espirito Santo” where you could find him talking to friends and reminiscing about how it was done in the old country. You could also find him playing “Sueca” with his friends and enjoying a glass of red wine. He was a simple man, no “Pomp and Circumstance”. What you saw was what you got. He was also a funny man, who was full of anecdotes about everything. Every occasion or subject was followed by an amusing story about someone he knew or something he had done. He always told us that he wanted to be buried in a “pine box”. His wish will be granted. After the Catholic church recognized cremation as an acceptable part of the “Last Rites”, he decided that was what he wanted. Again, he wish will be honored.
After retiring in 1997, he went to visit his younger brother in the Azores, it had been nearly 40 years since he had been back. After returning from that trip, he convinced his wife they should retire there. They made the Azores their home for over 20 years. During a visit from his daughters last summer, they discussed his need to come for a visit and meet some of the great-children. They were able to persuade them to come back to Idaho and celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although coming back to the states was intended as a temporary situation, in his case unfortunately, it became permanent.
During the last seven months he rekindled relationships with his grandchildren and most especially his great-grandchildren. Meeting some of them for the first time was such a joy and a sight to behold. Having met Gracie Rae when she was only 9 months, they immediately fell in love with one another. The bond they shared was like no other,once she learned to walk the first place she would go to in the morning was into his room to wake him up.
David is survived by his wife, Fatima and five children, Lucy (Brad) Wills, Twin Falls, William (Odete) Terceira Azores, Matt Brazil, Michigan, Bernard (Jill) Brasil, Anna (Sean) Knutz, Twin Falls. He is also survived by his grandchildren and their respective spouses, David, Lacey, Courtney, Amanda, Daniel, Sophia, Ashley, Sarah, Wyatt, Curtis, Lexi, SamHenry, Natalie and Maria. Also mourning his passing are his 10 great- grandchildren, as well as his nieces and nephews and many, many cousins and friends. Preceding him in death is his son Celtilio Brasil, his parents, and several siblings.
Being a devote Catholic, he insisted on having a service conducted and officiated in accordance with his beliefs. There will be a rosary on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the chapel at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, with a viewing to follow. A burial mass will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Edwards the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls.
The family wishes to thank everyone who has showered them with prayers and condolences. Your love for our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, uncle and friend is very appreciated. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at wwwrosenaufuneralhome.com
