Obituary: David Guilherme Basil

He loved America and obtained his American citizenship however, he was also very proud of his Portuguese culture. He loved anything related to cows and fish, wine and family. He loved attending Bodos de Leite, and he loved the sound of the squeaky oxen carts. He often said if they didn’t squeak, they weren’t worth anything. He also enjoyed listening to the “Bandas de Filarmonica, he especially loved “O Pezinho” and “Velhas da Terceira”. He was one of the hardest working men we have ever known. However, he always found time to go to church with his family and to attend the “Festas do Espirito Santo” where you could find him talking to friends and reminiscing about how it was done in the old country. You could also find him playing “Sueca” with his friends and enjoying a glass of red wine. He was a simple man, no “Pomp and Circumstance”. What you saw was what you got. He was also a funny man, who was full of anecdotes about everything. Every occasion or subject was followed by an amusing story about someone he knew or something he had done. He always told us that he wanted to be buried in a “pine box”. His wish will be granted. After the Catholic church recognized cremation as an acceptable part of the “Last Rites”, he decided that was what he wanted. Again, he wish will be honored.