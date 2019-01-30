Obituary: David G. Peña

December 8, 1964—January 18, 2019
David G. Peña, 54, of Heyburn, Idaho, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 18, 2019.
David was born to Antonio Garza Peña and Francisca Guajardo Peña, December 8, 1964, in Burley, Idaho. He graduated from Minico High School in 1983 and received a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado in 1987. He then earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Idaho in 1991. He served as Deputy Attorney General for Idaho with the State of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Boise, Idaho for two years before starting private practice as an attorney in Rupert and then Burley, Idaho.
David was an attorney in practice in the Magic Valley and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people and advocating for those in need. In addition to his practice, he served on the Idaho Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. He loved animals and fostered various dogs and cats. He served as a mentor for the Hispanic Youth Symposium and helped with talent shows at this event in its nascent stages. He was the local paper’s Readers’ Choice pick for Lawyer two years in a row and highlighted as a celebrity chef. David was also elected Student Body President of Adams State College as an undergraduate, and as Student Body President of the University of Idaho while in Law School. He helped organize Idaho college leaders to advocate at the State Legislature on higher education issues.
He leaves to cherish his memory his older brothers, Dionicio G. Peña and Raymundo Peña, Yolanda Lopez, his sister-in-law, his beloved nephews Nicolas Peña and Gabriel Peña, and his niece, Marisa (Peña) Gilchrist, his great-nephew Hayden Peña and his great niece, Isabella Gilchrist. He also leaves three wonderful aunts and several cousins that will miss him greatly, including Michael Denney, who was of great care and comfort during his illness. His friends and family will remember him as a loyal, warm, caring, humorous man that greatly loved them all.
He was preceded in death by Antonio Peña, (father), and Francisca Peña, (mother).
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, February 2, 2019, 1 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 100 Meridian Road, Rupert, Idaho. A reception will follow at the same location. Pastor Travis Turner will officiate the ceremony. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to PAWS at https://pawsrescueinc.com/ or the Mini-Cassia Shelter for Women and Children in Rupert, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.