Obituary: David Franklin Winter

December 4, 1946 – January 12, 2019
Dave Winter peacefully died of natural causes on January 12, 2019 at his home in Secesh Meadows near McCall, Idaho. Graveside services in Hazelton Idaho will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a gathering at the Snake River Elks Lodge. A celebration of life will be held at his home located at 411 Secesh River Road in Secesh Meadows on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Dave was born in Iowa but spent most of his childhood in Colorado and developed a love of the outdoors learning how to hunt and trap in the mountains of Colorado. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid bird and big game hunter, never missing a season.
Known for many years as “The Voice of the Magic Valley”, Dave referred to himself as “The Winter Kid” and was ranked as the #1 radio announcer in the Twin Falls area working at KLIX radio between 1972 – 1985. He started his radio career in high school at a station located in Leadville, CO and continued his radio career in Boulder CO, Denver CO, Rock Springs WY, and Twin Falls ID until retirement due to the stress on his vocal cords in 1985. He was a one man show and often used cow bells, kazoos and a variety of noise makers but carried the show with his energetic on-air personality.
Dave was an active member of the Elks Lodge and served as a Charter Member and Exalted Ruler of the Twin Falls Idaho Lodge. During his time as an officer, he and the lodge won many national competitions traveling to Chicago, Hawaii and New Orleans. With the Elks Lodge and the radio station, Dave was extremely active raising money and awareness of various charities including blood donation for the American Red Cross. He was also active in the National Rifle Association, the Shoshone Indian Trap Shoot, and the Twin Falls Gun Club.
Dave moved to Hazelton, ID in 1973 and owned and operated a farm until 1976. After his parents passed, he owned and operated Bud’s Auto Shop in Eden, ID between 1983 to 1985. His love of the mountains led him to the backcountry north of McCall where he and his former wife Shirley Winter purchased and ran The Winter Inn together in 1986. After their divorce, Dave continued to live in Secesh Meadows in the summer and could be found selling Cactus Jack’s Jerky south of Cascade or along the road in Colorado and Texas.
For the past several years, Dave retired and lived full time at his cabin in the Idaho backcountry. He loved to go to McCall for groceries and socialize with the McCall merchants and always looked forward to socializing with the Secesh summer residents.
Dave leaves behind three grown children Daelyn Larché-Sigman with former wife Jeanne Hartfelder, Jeff Eller-Winter and Laurice Neely with former wife Shirley Winter. He also leaves behind former wife Jeanne Hartfelder and grandchild Chance Michael Williams.
Dave is survived by his siblings Jody Sheffer of Evergreen, CO and Ruth Ann Winter of Belgrade, MT and was preceded in death by his parents Juanita Marie Winter, Marshall (Bud) Winter, siblings Charles Winter, Jim Winter, Karen Bryner grandchild Austin Jack Williams and former wife Shirley Winter.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the IdahoElksRehab.org.
