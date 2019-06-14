May 31, 1957—May 23, 2019
It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, David Fred Ruhter. He died at his home on May 23, 2019, at the age of 61. David was born on May 31, 1957 to Gerald “Gene” and Gladys (Persigehl) Ruhter, the 3rd of 4 children. They grew up on the farm on Pole Line Road, playing in the ditches, riding bikes, playing board games, hoeing beans, shoveling corrugates and learning how to operate equipment. My dad considered his siblings and cousins to be some of his greatest friends. David attended school at Immanuel Lutheran, Robert Stuart Junior High, and Twin Falls High School. After he graduated in 1975, he continued farming. Farming kept him busy, but when he could sneak away, he enjoyed camping, fishing and playing men’s softball. My dad married my mom, Laura (Blake) Baxter on October 31, 1981. I’ve been told that the highlight of my dad’s life was the day I was born, April 22, 1985. He loved being my dad. My parents divorced a few years after I was born and my mom eventually remarried. Thankfully, they remained close friends until the end. So close that it wasn’t uncommon for my parents (dad, mom and step dad Bill) to travel together to attend my graduations and other important celebrations. We were one big family and spent nearly every holiday together. My happiness was always their priority and I will forever be grateful for that.
My dad was hired by the University of Idaho at the Kimberly Research Center in 2007. I will never forget role playing interview questions and giving him tips on professional dress attire. His co-workers described him as hard-working, dependable, and as someone who was always willing to help others. I was also told that he loved his sweets and when I picked up his belongings from his office I found a variety of Little Debbie and Hostess treats.
Another highlight of my dad’s life was the day he walked me down the aisle. He was excited to have a son-in-law and two new bonus grandsons. One of the only things my dad loved more than being a dad was being a grandpa. His first granddaughter was born in 2016 and his grandson in 2018. I’m so glad they got to meet their sweet papa Dave.
My dad is survived by me, as he would joke, his “favorite” daughter Erin (Casey) Bryant; his bonus grandsons and his grandbabies: Hunter, Chase, Laikyn and Kamdyn; his siblings: Linda Ruhter, Rick Ruhter and Phil Ruhter; nieces and nephews: Brandi (Bryce) Gibson, Derrick (Teresa) O’Dell, Kori (Callie) Ruhter, and Alyssa (Greg) Virts and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Gladys, brother-in-law, Bill Leedom, one of his best friends, Ken Blake and my baby sister, Jordan, who wasn’t his own but loved her like she was.
Not many people had the opportunity to know my dad the way I did. He spent a lot of time alone and that was the way he preferred it in his later years. Thankfully, he never turned down an opportunity to get Maxies Pizza or Nine Beans with me when I was in town. He often told me that our dates brought him so much joy. I will sure miss those dates.
My dad was humble, honest, kind and genuine. He was sensitive and cried almost every time he saw me or talked to me on the phone. I will always cherish knowing how much my dad loved me. My dad was intelligent, witty and empathetic. I will miss our sports bantering, random “I love and miss you” texts, the way he looked at me, his smile (even with his missing tooth that was knocked out by his shovel), his laugh and hearing the words, “Love you, Erin” at the end of every conversation. Not only was he a great dad but he was a loving sibling and a true friend. My dad was always willing to help.
My dad made me promise there wouldn’t be a funeral and was not thrilled about the idea of a memorial! I don’t think my dad realized how many people loved and cared for him. So, being the rebellious and loving daughter that I am, we will be having a celebration of my dad’s life on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Clyde Thompson Park in Twin Falls. I am sad my babies won’t get to know the living version of my dad but I will keep his memories alive. I’m so proud to be his daughter and will miss him more than I can express in words
