Obituary: David Eugene Thomas

June 6, 1950—June 17, 2020

David Eugene Thomas, 70, died unexpectedly on June 17, 2020, in Colorado. He was born on June 6, 1950 in Twin Falls and was raised in Buhl and Filer. He attended the Lucerne school before it closed and then schools in Buhl where he graduated high school in 1968. He graduated with a BA in business from Boise State College.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pamela Thomas; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Fabiana Thomas; son Patrick Thomas; step-daughter and son-in-law Julie Snodgrass and Greg McLellan; granddaughter Michalina Thomas; grandson Michael Toledo Thomas; three sisters: Sally Thomas of Sequim, WA, Judith Berheim of Nampa, ID, Dorothy Moore of Caldwell, ID; three brothers: John Thomas of Twin Falls, ID, Mike Thomas of Buhl, Donald Thomas of Fort Collins, CO; in-laws in Texas, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.