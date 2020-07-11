Obituary: David Eugene Thomas

June 6, 1950—June 17, 2020
David Eugene Thomas, 70, died unexpectedly on June 17, 2020, in Colorado. He was born on June 6, 1950 in Twin Falls and was raised in Buhl and Filer. He attended the Lucerne school before it closed and then schools in Buhl where he graduated high school in 1968. He graduated with a BA in business from Boise State College.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pamela Thomas; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Fabiana Thomas; son Patrick Thomas; step-daughter and son-in-law Julie Snodgrass and Greg McLellan; granddaughter Michalina Thomas; grandson Michael Toledo Thomas; three sisters: Sally Thomas of Sequim, WA, Judith Berheim of Nampa, ID, Dorothy Moore of Caldwell, ID; three brothers: John Thomas of Twin Falls, ID, Mike Thomas of Buhl, Donald Thomas of Fort Collins, CO; in-laws in Texas, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Boise State, he spent his early career living in various locales throughout the western United States before settling in Bryan, TX. He was active in several area churches, teaching Sunday School and leading weekday Bible studies. He also volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital and at the Brazos County Jail. His strong work ethic, impeccable Christian values, sharp wit, and biting sarcasm will be fondly remembered by those who knew him. Dave enjoyed talking with everyone about their beliefs, and valued integrity above all else. His hobbies included clock repair, brewing beer, and home-improvement projects.
Upon retirement in 2015, Dave and Pam left the Bryan/College Station, TX, area to travel across the United States. They spent the last 5 years volunteering in various national and state parks, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and many places in-between.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.